Colliers Securities Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will earn ($2.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.56). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$163.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.43 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.88.

TSE SW opened at C$23.65 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of C$13.86 and a 1 year high of C$28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$880.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.56.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

