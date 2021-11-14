Comerica Bank Acquires 164,450 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 104.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,450 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.30% of Neogen worth $13,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Neogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Neogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NEOG opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

