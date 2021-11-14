Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.27% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,800 shares of company stock worth $2,468,057 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SSD opened at $119.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average is $111.59. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $123.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.