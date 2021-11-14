Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,856 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

