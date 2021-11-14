Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $156.32 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.15 and its 200 day moving average is $154.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

