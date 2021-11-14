Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,469 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $113.10 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $115.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

