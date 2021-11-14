Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $3,276,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,594 shares of company stock worth $38,055,685. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $181.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.20 and a twelve month high of $182.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.08.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

