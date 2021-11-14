Comerica Bank Has $12.40 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average is $148.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $164.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

