Comerica Bank Has $12.78 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

MET stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.32.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

