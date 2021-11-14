Comerica Bank Has $12.81 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRI stock opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.