Comerica Bank Has $13.24 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after buying an additional 389,261 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.71.

NYSE:CSL opened at $239.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.14 and a 200-day moving average of $201.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $136.68 and a twelve month high of $240.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.