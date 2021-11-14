Comerica Bank Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 53,248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 416,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,590 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

