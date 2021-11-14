Comerica Bank Purchases 2,199 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,158,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,943,000 after purchasing an additional 633,900 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

