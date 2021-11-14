Comerica Bank Sells 64,330 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,330 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,480,000 after purchasing an additional 516,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,225,000 after acquiring an additional 564,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLY. Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

