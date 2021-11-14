Comerica Bank Trims Position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 136,908 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Dana worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 106,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dana by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dana by 916.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dana Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

