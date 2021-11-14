CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 65,384 shares of company stock worth $639,794. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.