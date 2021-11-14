Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will report sales of $55.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $53.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $224.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $211.05 million, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $211.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $47.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

