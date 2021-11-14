Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.19% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,278 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 64,777 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

SBS opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $867.59 million for the quarter.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.