Comparing Ark Restaurants (ARKR) & Its Competitors

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ: ARKR) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ark Restaurants to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

16.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ark Restaurants and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $106.49 million -$4.69 million 14.84 Ark Restaurants Competitors $1.57 billion $100.35 million 13.33

Ark Restaurants’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants. Ark Restaurants is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ark Restaurants and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Ark Restaurants Competitors 834 4463 5199 190 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 9.91%. Given Ark Restaurants’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ark Restaurants has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants’ competitors have a beta of -8.70, suggesting that their average stock price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 3.76% 10.47% 2.63% Ark Restaurants Competitors 4.57% -38.56% 1.33%

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.