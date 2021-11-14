Comparing Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coeur Mining and Golden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 2 2 0 2.50 Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.54%. Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 136.14%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coeur Mining and Golden Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $785.46 million 2.34 $25.63 million ($0.02) -357.50 Golden Minerals $5.64 million 14.06 -$9.09 million ($0.03) -16.23

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -1.02% 3.82% 1.88% Golden Minerals -33.26% -47.04% -29.98%

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Golden Minerals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.