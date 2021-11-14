Comparing Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) & Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.02%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 39.82% 29.79% 3.81% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Sentage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $2.73 billion 1.18 $305.00 million $16.06 2.68 Sentage $3.60 million 8.36 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Sentage on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio. The Originations segment provides refinance opportunities to the existing servicing customers through direct-to-consumer platform and purchases loans from originators through correspondent channel. The Xome segment offers technology and data-enhanced solutions to banks, non-banks, investment companies, and GSEs engaged in the origination, investment, servicing of mortgage loans, as well as to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals mortgage professionals, and real estate investors. The Corporate/Other segment comprises unallocated overhead expenses, including the costs of executive management and other corporate functions that are not directly attributable to operatin

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

