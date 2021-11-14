Comparing Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) & W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and W&T Offshore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $53.68 billion 1.24 $1.14 billion $3.94 2.60 W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.64 $37.79 million ($0.70) -5.71

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 34.87% 25.88% 9.10% W&T Offshore -20.39% -4.76% 1.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 5 4 0 2.30 W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus target price of $12.26, indicating a potential upside of 19.80%. W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 55.00%. Given W&T Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats W&T Offshore on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

