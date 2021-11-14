Comparing Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 27.42% 11.58% 1.07% Provident Financial 22.47% 6.91% 0.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Provident Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $53.76 million 3.03 $11.94 million $5.29 10.78 Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.17 $7.56 million $1.16 14.57

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. Salisbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and Provident Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Provident Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.59%. Given Provident Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Salisbury Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Provident Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Provident Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account. The company was founded on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, CT.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.