Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce sales of $497.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.25 million and the highest is $522.80 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $474.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CODI. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $344,803.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,331 shares of company stock valued at $424,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,032,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,010,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,837,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,349,000 after acquiring an additional 264,996 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

