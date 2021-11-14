Compound (COMP) Price Hits $338.25 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $144.96 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $338.25 or 0.00531190 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

