Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of Compugen stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,230,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,359. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $401.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.28. Compugen has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 63,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Compugen by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

