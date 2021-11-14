Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $64,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 193.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $14,023,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $236.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $239.27. The company has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

