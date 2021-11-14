Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $27.89 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 44,782 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $169.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.38 and a 200-day moving average of $153.74. The stock has a market cap of $267.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

