Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $63.93 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of IHS Markit worth $63,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $125.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $131.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.99.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

