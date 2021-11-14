Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $72.82 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 70,424 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $72,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 810,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,591,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,838 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

TJX stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

