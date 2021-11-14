Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $89.24 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 82,100 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $89,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,111,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

ORCL opened at $93.54 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.