Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 124,040 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty comprises about 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.93% of SL Green Realty worth $94,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $76.08 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

