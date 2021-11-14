Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $49,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 932,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,281,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.69. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $120.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

