Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 116,593 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,593 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Brown & Brown worth $47,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

