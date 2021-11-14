Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 23,102 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,102 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Stryker worth $85,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $264.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.80. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

