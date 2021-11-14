Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,992.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,845.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,672.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 7,214 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,951.55, for a total value of $21,292,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 2,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,988.06, for a total value of $7,470,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,074 shares of company stock worth $510,888,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

