Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 34,715 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,715 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $88,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $114.23 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $116.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.