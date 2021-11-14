Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 59,972 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,972 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $51,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $385.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.03. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.06 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.21.

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,489. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

