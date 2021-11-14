Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 8,683 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $112,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47.7% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 473.2% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.9% during the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 808,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $339.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

