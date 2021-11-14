Conflux Network Price Hits $0.32 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,672.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.08 or 0.07117261 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.43 or 0.00416347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $680.35 or 0.01035966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00085332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.72 or 0.00416792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.53 or 0.00271842 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.93 or 0.00254189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004506 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

