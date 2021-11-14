Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce sales of $16.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.40 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $17.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $66.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $67.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $11.31 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

