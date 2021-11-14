ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $22,597.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.00234763 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001031 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

