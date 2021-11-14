CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Market Cap Achieves $23.55 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $23.55 million and approximately $225,172.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00066288 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000063 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,309,270 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

