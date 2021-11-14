Contrasting Nuvera Communications (NUVR) and Its Competitors

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS: NUVR) is one of 93 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nuvera Communications to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications’ competitors have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nuvera Communications pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 41.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nuvera Communications and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvera Communications Competitors 906 2797 2697 118 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 21.60%. Given Nuvera Communications’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvera Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvera Communications and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $64.91 million $9.84 million 9.35 Nuvera Communications Competitors $14.12 billion $1.18 billion -2.53

Nuvera Communications’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications. Nuvera Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 18.72% 10.73% 5.88% Nuvera Communications Competitors -122.31% -36.86% 0.55%

Summary

Nuvera Communications competitors beat Nuvera Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

