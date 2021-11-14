Contrasting Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) & Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Precipio and Nautilus Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Precipio presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.72%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 121.58%. Given Precipio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Precipio is more favorable than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -124.55% -55.13% -40.36% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precipio and Nautilus Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $6.09 million 8.65 -$10.63 million N/A N/A Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precipio.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Precipio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

