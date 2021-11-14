ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNVVY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CNVVY opened at $11.89 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.2277 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

