Cook Protocol (COOK) Trading Up 19.7% This Week

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $375,451.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00074005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00096147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,498.76 or 1.00480920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.79 or 0.07030363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.