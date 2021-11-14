Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will report sales of $1.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660,000.00 and the highest is $1.34 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $660,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.73 million, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 998,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.