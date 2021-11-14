Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.

CRBP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 2,264,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,033. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 154.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,206 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

