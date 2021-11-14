CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.54% of CoreSite Realty worth $91,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13,359.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 31.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $166.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.01. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $171.05.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

